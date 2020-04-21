Preferred Bank (PFBC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Preferred Bank to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, analysts expect Preferred Bank to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PFBC opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFBC shares. Raymond James cut shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

