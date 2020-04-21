Predictive Technology Group (NASDAQ:PRED) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Predictive Technology Group (NASDAQ:PRED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Predictive Technology Group, Inc. is a therapeutics and life sciences company, in the use of data analytics for disease identification and subsequent therapeutic intervention through unique novel gene-based diagnostics, biotechnology treatments and companion therapeutics. The company through its’ wholly-owned subsidiaries Predictive Therapeutics and Predictive Biotech focuses on clinical categories consists of Endometriosis, Scoliosis, Degenerative Disc Disease and Regenerative Human Cell and Tissue Products. Predictive Biotech efforts to advance regenerative medicine and Predictive Therapeutics is committed to assisting women in overcoming the devastating consequences of endometriosis via appropriate early-stage diagnosis and subsequent treatment. Predictive Technology Group, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Get Predictive Technology Group alerts:

Predictive Technology Group stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.78. Predictive Technology Group has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $6.91.

Predictive Technology Group (NASDAQ:PRED) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter.

About Predictive Technology Group

Predictive Technology Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic, therapeutic, and human cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps). The company operates in two segments, Human Cell and Tissues Products (HCT/Ps) and Diagnostics and Therapeutics.

Further Reading: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Predictive Technology Group (PRED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.