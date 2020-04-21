Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Lowered to C$24.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.59% from the stock’s previous close.

POW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of TSE POW traded down C$0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$20.41. 736,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,743. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$17.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a current ratio of 15.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion and a PE ratio of 8.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.04.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$11.73 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.3699998 earnings per share for the current year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

