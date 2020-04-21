Polypipe Group PLC (PLP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.10 on May 28th

Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Polypipe Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Polypipe Group stock opened at GBX 454 ($5.97) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 467.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 496.79. The firm has a market cap of $907.50 million and a P/E ratio of 18.46. Polypipe Group has a 1-year low of GBX 365 ($4.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 620 ($8.16).

Get Polypipe Group alerts:

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 29.60 ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 28.70 ($0.38) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Polypipe Group will post 2649.0001415 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PLP. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Polypipe Group from GBX 626 ($8.23) to GBX 576 ($7.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Polypipe Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Polypipe Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 515.20 ($6.78).

About Polypipe Group

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Polypipe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polypipe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.