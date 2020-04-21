Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PLP. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Polypipe Group to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Polypipe Group from GBX 626 ($8.23) to GBX 576 ($7.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 515.20 ($6.78).

Shares of PLP stock opened at GBX 451.50 ($5.94) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 467.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 496.79. The company has a market cap of $907.50 million and a P/E ratio of 18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Polypipe Group has a one year low of GBX 365 ($4.80) and a one year high of GBX 620 ($8.16).

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 29.60 ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 28.70 ($0.38) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Polypipe Group will post 2649.0001415 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Polypipe Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. Polypipe Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.49%.

Polypipe Group Company Profile

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

