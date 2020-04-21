PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,724 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.12% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $51,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura Securities upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.86.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 9,767 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,043.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $5.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.41. The company had a trading volume of 139,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.81. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

