PJT Partners (PJT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $248.65 million during the quarter. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.12%. On average, analysts expect PJT Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PJT traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $42.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,477. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average is $43.22. The company has a market cap of $991.69 million, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PJT. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on PJT Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

