Pivotal Acquisition (PVT) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE: PVT) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Pivotal Acquisition to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Pivotal Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pivotal Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Acquisition N/A -32.42% -4.56% Pivotal Acquisition Competitors -3.92% -53.59% -3.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pivotal Acquisition and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivotal Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pivotal Acquisition Competitors 973 3290 6534 319 2.56

Pivotal Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.41%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 17.83%. Given Pivotal Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pivotal Acquisition is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pivotal Acquisition and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Acquisition $312.05 million -$54.01 million -7.80 Pivotal Acquisition Competitors $8.04 billion $1.56 billion 46.41

Pivotal Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pivotal Acquisition. Pivotal Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pivotal Acquisition rivals beat Pivotal Acquisition on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Pivotal Acquisition Company Profile

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Pivotal Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of LDiscovery, LLC.

