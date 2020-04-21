Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 10,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.17% of Pioneer Power Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPSI stock remained flat at $$1.30 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,702. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Pioneer Power Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

