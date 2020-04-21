Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.41. Philip Morris International also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.00-1.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.69.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.91. The firm has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

