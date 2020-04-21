Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.41. Philip Morris International also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.00-1.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,062,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,072,943. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day moving average is $81.91.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.69.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

