Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.41. Philip Morris International also updated its Q2 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 1.00-1.10 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,062,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,072,943. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day moving average is $81.91.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.69.
In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
