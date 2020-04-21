Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 1.7% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,184,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,097 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,353,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $4.12 on Tuesday, hitting $72.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,226,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,072,943. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.91.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

