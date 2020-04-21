Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:PHAT) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 22nd. Phathom Pharmaceuticals had issued 9,563,157 shares in its public offering on October 25th. The total size of the offering was $181,699,983 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 68.20 and a current ratio of 68.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.24. The company has a market cap of $882.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($3.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($2.72). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $751,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.