PGGM Investments Trims Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,508 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.22% of Brown & Brown worth $21,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

In related news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

