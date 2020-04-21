PGGM Investments Takes Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 927,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,000. PGGM Investments owned 0.33% of Jefferies Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 303.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JEF opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

JEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

