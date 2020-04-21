PGGM Investments Takes Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 129,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,473,000. PGGM Investments owned 0.12% of Cintas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,382,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,209,000 after buying an additional 108,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,027,000 after purchasing an additional 152,848 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,881,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $220,839,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cintas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTAS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair downgraded shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.09.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $193.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $304.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.13.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

