PGGM Investments Takes Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,020,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,795,000. PGGM Investments owned 0.19% of AGNC Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGNC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.80. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

AGNC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.80 to $13.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JMP Securities raised AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.