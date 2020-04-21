PGGM Investments Sells 53,469 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,312,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53,469 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.32% of The Western Union worth $23,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in The Western Union by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in The Western Union by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:WU opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.97. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 52.02%.

In other news, Director Jan Siegmund acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of The Western Union from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

