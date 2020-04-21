PGGM Investments Sells 32,307 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,307 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $26,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter worth about $956,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $182.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $177.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.37.

NYSE LH opened at $152.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total transaction of $5,024,655.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,711.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $39,205.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,353.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

