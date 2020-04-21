PGGM Investments Sells 23,551 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,551 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.32% of Amdocs worth $23,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 3,402.6% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

DOX stock opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.94. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

