PGGM Investments Sells 22,304 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,304 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.22% of Omnicom Group worth $26,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $159,189,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,912,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,006,000 after buying an additional 585,969 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,766,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,155,000 after buying an additional 530,317 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,360,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,241,000 after buying an additional 470,378 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,246,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,024,000 after buying an additional 426,817 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Cfra lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

