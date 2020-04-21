PGGM Investments Raises Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.18% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $21,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,516,000 after purchasing an additional 146,484 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,984,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,728,000 after purchasing an additional 149,423 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,694,000 after purchasing an additional 50,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,018,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,093,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 330 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $32,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $25,386.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $278,324. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.10.

MAA opened at $108.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.83. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

