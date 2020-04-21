PGGM Investments Purchases Shares of 611,961 Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 611,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,157,000. PGGM Investments owned about 0.31% of Mdu Resources Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Mdu Resources Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1,598.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NYSE:MDU opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.78.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.11%.

Mdu Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.