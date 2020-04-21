PGGM Investments Purchases Shares of 506,192 Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 506,192 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,702,000. PGGM Investments owned 0.19% of Seagate Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 59.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 42,238 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 68,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 643.6% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 48,632 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 42,092 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $7,083,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on STX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

In other news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $25,344.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,744. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STX opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.07. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

