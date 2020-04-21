PGGM Investments Purchases 36,421 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 15.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 265,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,421 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $23,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. City Holding Co. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 903.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $4,513,453.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 21,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,089,805.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,381 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $110.43 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $151.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.