PGGM Investments Lowers Holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

PGGM Investments cut its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,240 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.31% of Ingredion worth $15,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Ingredion by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,223,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,629,000 after purchasing an additional 148,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,445,000 after buying an additional 111,767 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,077,000 after buying an additional 507,195 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Ingredion by 4,702.9% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,419,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in Ingredion by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,406,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,708,000 after purchasing an additional 170,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of INGR opened at $80.80 on Tuesday. Ingredion Inc has a twelve month low of $59.11 and a twelve month high of $99.51. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.75.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

