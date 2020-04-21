PGGM Investments Lowers Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,094 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.10% of Hershey worth $26,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Hershey by 25.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after buying an additional 47,183 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Hershey by 1.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Hershey by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,786 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $144.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.53. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

