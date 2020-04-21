PGGM Investments Invests $11.79 Million in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,792,000. PGGM Investments owned 0.12% of Liberty Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $6,123,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $80,279,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 658,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after buying an additional 42,850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after buying an additional 12,677 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 99.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBTYA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Liberty Global from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

