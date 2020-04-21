PGGM Investments Increases Stock Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 255.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,566 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Steris were worth $22,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steris by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Steris by 990.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 117,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 106,982 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Steris by 1,020.0% during the 1st quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steris by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Steris by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 73,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $157.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.50. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $168.98. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Steris’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Steris’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

