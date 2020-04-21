PGGM Investments Increases Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 372,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.26% of Henry Schein worth $18,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2,905.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $53.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.59. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Henry Schein from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.