PGGM Investments Increases Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,826 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.16% of FOX worth $23,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.35.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.52. Fox Corp has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $39.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

