PGGM Investments Has $15.11 Million Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,752 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.25% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $15,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

FBHS opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.69. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBHS. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.54.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.