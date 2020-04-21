PGGM Investments Cuts Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 654,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 154,178 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.24% of PulteGroup worth $14,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $2,371,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,008,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,732,000 after acquiring an additional 487,917 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.6% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 155,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 466.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 45,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.26.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

