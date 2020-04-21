PGGM Investments Buys 47,245 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,245 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.14% of State Street worth $27,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $389,406,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $206,390,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,896 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,319,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $61,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,445.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $58.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.22. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

