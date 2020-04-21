PGGM Investments Boosts Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 243.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,256 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Hologic were worth $19,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Hologic by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Hologic by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 962,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,766,000 after acquiring an additional 182,440 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 59.5% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth about $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.03. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. Hologic’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.