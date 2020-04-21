PGGM Investments Boosts Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.14% of AmerisourceBergen worth $25,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,397,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 858,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,230,000 after buying an additional 463,487 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,199,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,986,000 after purchasing an additional 453,621 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 749,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 344,468 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,550,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,865,000 after acquiring an additional 342,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $89.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $70.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.00.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $1,855,146.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at $15,100,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $473,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,763 shares of company stock worth $5,260,378 in the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

