PGGM Investments Boosts Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 970,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,399 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.32% of Old Republic International worth $14,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 541.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

ORI opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.96. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Reed bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Also, Director Peter Mcnitt bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $255,108. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

