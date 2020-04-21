PGGM Investments Boosts Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 121.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,536 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $15,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 29.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSXMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

LSXMA stock opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.64. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $51.11.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

