PGGM Investments Acquires 42,380 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,380 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $14,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,994,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,177,000 after buying an additional 89,429 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,655,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,570,000 after buying an additional 160,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $135,947,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 952,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $105,752.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $1,529,969.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,360.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,885,820. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $109.79 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $136.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

BR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

