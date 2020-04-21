PGGM Investments Acquires 174,285 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 556,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,285 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $13,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 34,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FNF shares. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Compass Point cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE:FNF opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

