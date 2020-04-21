PGGM Investments Acquires 174,000 Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,000 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.35% of Sealed Air worth $13,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEE. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of SEE stock opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Corp has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $46.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 155.41%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 7,500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.89 per share, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 10,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Insiders acquired 49,000 shares of company stock worth $1,472,070 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.