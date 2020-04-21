PGGM Investments Acquires 170,740 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,089,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170,740 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.19% of Synchrony Financial worth $17,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 646.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cfra downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

