PGGM Investments Acquires 128,713 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 128,713 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in SEI Investments were worth $12,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2,764.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 409.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $69.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.44.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $769,724.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $7,453,605.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEIC. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

