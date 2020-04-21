Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Trims Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $4.20 on Tuesday, hitting $232.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,697. The company has a market capitalization of $138.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.80.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

