Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 365,154 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,035 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 365,154 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.7% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 over the last ninety days. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.27.

Walmart stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.19. 4,966,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,084,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $132.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

