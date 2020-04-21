Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 230 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

IVV stock traded down $7.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.79. 574,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,513,200. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

