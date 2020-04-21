Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 3.3% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,555,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,973,730. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $307.92 billion, a PE ratio of 67.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.24.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

