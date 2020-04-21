Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Purchases 204 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,683 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.7% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $4.68 on Tuesday, hitting $201.37. 2,875,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,417,983. The firm has a market cap of $224.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.73. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.