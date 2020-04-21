Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $4.19 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.6% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.61. 29,413,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,830,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.60. The firm has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

