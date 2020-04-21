Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $3.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.21. 362,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,606,753. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.88.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

